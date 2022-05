Ariana: Acting Minister of Interior Sarajuddin Haqqani met with EU special envoy for Afghanistan on Wednesday in Kabul and urged the foreign community not to support any armed opposition group in the country. Haqqani also said that the door to dialogue is open to all political opponents and that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is committed under the Doha agreement not to use Afghan territory against any country. Click here to read more (external link).

Related