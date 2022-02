Tolo News: Anas Haqqani, a senior member of the Islamic Emirate, said that a process of “silent” or tacit recognition of the Islamic Emirate by the international community is underway, and there have been positive improvements in the political sector. “This is the result of the political efforts–that Kabul is full of embassies today, and in many countries we have opened our own embassies, which is a silent process of recognition,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).

