Haqqani Says Taliban Founder Mullah Omar was Chosen to Protect Islam

Khaama: During a ceremony in Zabul province to mark the revealing of Mullah Omar’s burial on Monday, November 7, [Sirajuddin] Haqqani stated that he was chosen to defend the Islamic way of life and system. “Amir al-Mu’minin Mullah Mohammad Omar Mujahid was chosen to protect the religion and the system,” he said. The title Mullah Omar was given is an Arabic designation for the supreme leader of the Islamic community. Typically, it is interpreted as “Commander of the Faithful.” Click here to read more (external link).