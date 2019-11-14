Haqqani Prisoners Returned to Bagram Prison: Source

Tolo News: A source said that the prisoner exchange of captured Haqqani Network members Anas Haqqani, Hafiz Rashid and Mali Khan for two kidnapped professors from the American University of Afghanistan, did not take place. Three days earlier, President Ghani announced that the three Haqqani Network members would be “conditionally” released. According to a source who spoke with Tolonews on Thursday, Anas Haqqani, Hafiz Rashid and Mali Khan have been transferred back to Bagram air base. Click here to read more (external link).

