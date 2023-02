Ariana: Speaking at a gathering on Saturday in Khost province, Sirajuddin Haqqani emphasized that the positions of officials in government requires them to not be so strict and to enter into legitimate interactions with the international community for the sake of the people. “We want interaction with the world community for the sake of our people, we want ease for people, we want to heal the wounds of people,” said Haqqani. Click here to read more (external link).