Tolo News: A number of gunmen attacked police district-6 (PD6) headquarters in Herat city in the west of Afghanistan on Friday evening, the Ministry of Interior confirmed. The Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the attack and said security forces have started operation to clear the area of attackers. Herat governor’s spokesman Jailani Farhad said one of the gunmen has been killed. Click here to read more (external link).

More Security News