Gunmen Kill Chief Of Religious Council In Northeastern Afghanistan

September 9, 2017

Afghan officials say unknown gunmen have shot and killed at least two people, including a religious council chief, in the northeastern province on Kapisa.

Mullah Gul Mohammad Hanifyar, the head of Kapisa Ulema Council was shot as he was about to exit his vehicle near his home on September 9, said Qais Qaderi, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

Hanifyar died from his wounds on the way to a hospital, the spokesman said. Hanifyar’s security guard was the second victim.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Qaderi said that as many as eight suspects have been arrested and an investigation is underway.

Elsewhere, in the western province of Farah, four police officers were shot and killed by militants, said Mohammad Naser Mehri, a spokesman for the provincial governor.

The attack took place on September 8 when the officers were traveling from the volatile Bala Buluk district to Farah city, the spokesman said.

No one claimed responsibility for the assault, but suspicions fell on Taliban militants that are active in Bala Buluk and often carry out attacks against Afghan security forces.

Based on reporting by AP and tolonews.com

