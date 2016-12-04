Gun battle leaves 9 insurgents dead in E.Afghanistan

GHAZNI, Afghanistan, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) — Gun battle between government forces and Taliban has left nine insurgents dead and injured seven others on Saturday, army spokesman in the restive province Mohammad Hanif Rezai said.

“Taliban rebels attacked some security checkpoints in Andar district early Saturday triggering gun battle during which nine armed enemies have been killed and seven others injured,” Rezai told Xinhua.

Security forces have also discovered a number of arms and ammunitions including 16 anti-vehicle mines, the official added.

Operations against militants to ensure security have been continuing, according to the official.

Taliban militants have not commented.

