Ariana: Sayed Akbar Agha, head of the Council for the Salvation of Afghanistan says a set timetable for withdrawal of foreign forces and the release of Taliban prisoners could pave way for the second ceasefire in the country. He said about 46,000 Taliban members are currently under the government’s captivity, insisting that the release of some of these prisoners could possibly make way for the second truce with the government. Click here to read more (external link).

