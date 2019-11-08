Govt Ready to Release Taliban Inmates for Sake of Peace: Danish

Tolo News: Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish on Friday said that the Afghan government is ready to release the Taliban prisoners “within the framework of the prevailing laws of the country” in order to help promote confidence-building measures and create conditions for peace negotiation talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Danish said that the Taliban must show their desire for peace by reducing the scale of violence and by agreeing on a ceasefire. Click here to read more (external link).

