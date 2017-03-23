Gov’t forces vacate strategic district in S. Afghan province: official

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan, March 23 (Xinhua) — Afghan government forces have evacuated the strategically important Sangin district in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand province, after increasing pressure by Taliban militants, member of Helmand’s Provincial Council, Bashir Ahmad Shakir said Thursday.

“The government forces in the wake of mounting pressure by Taliban rebels finally evacuated Sangin district early morning today and thus enabling militants to enter the district headquarters,” Shakir told Xinhua.

Meanwhile, head of Sangin district’s Council, Hajji Mirajan has confirmed the evacuation and said that the government forces after evacuation heavily bombarded the district headquarters.

A provincial security official on the condition of anonymity said the security forces, after months of being besieged by Taliban militants, evacuated Sangin district and the Taliban overran it Thursday morning.

Qari Yusuf Ahmadi, who claims to speak for the Taliban outfit in contact with media, said that the Taliban fighters captured Sangin district Thursday morning and are trying to consolidate their positions.

