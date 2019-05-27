Govt Forces Retake Control of Dih Yak District After Two Years

Ariana: Afghan security forces retook control of Dih Yak district of Ghazni province after two years, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday. According to the statement, Afghan forces conducted a joint operation and retook control of the district center from the Taliban militants on Monday. Taliban used to take innocent people hostage in order to prevent security forces to capture Dih Yak district, the statement said. Click here to read more (external link).

