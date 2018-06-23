Govt Attempts to Grant Territories to Taliban: MPs

Ariana: “Efforts are underway to grant some areas to the Taliban and it’s a betrayal to the blood of the security forces,” said MP Gulam Hussain Nasiri. “Within a few hours, sixteen security points were collapsed in Jalriz district [of Maidan Wardak province], how it is possible? It has been done deliberately.” Some members of the Wolesi Jirga or Lower House of the Parliament said that allocating territories to the Taliban should not be part of the deal to facilitate peace talks with the militant group. Click here to read more (external link).

