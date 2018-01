1TV: Afghan government has rejected claim by Sayed Hamid Gilani, the leader of National Islamic Front of Afghanistan political party, that the Taliban leadership is in Afghanistan. “I don’t believe in rumours that the Taliban leadership is outside the country. They say it out of their weakness. They can’t do anything about it. They are making an excuse. Most of the Taliban leaders are in Afghanistan,” Gilani said. Click here to read more (external link).

Related