Girls’ Underage Marriage: An Age-Old Phenomenon with New Dimensions in Afghanistan

8am: With the collapse of the republican government in Afghanistan, the Taliban have once again revived the concept of sexual jihad, known as Jihad-ul-Nikah. Over the past two decades, in areas under Taliban control, this group engaged in Jihad al-Nikah, although it was less prevalent and confined to specific regions. However, with their return to power, this practice has spread throughout the entire country. Consequently, most families have married off their daughters, fearing that they may fall into the clutches of the Taliban. Click here to read more (external link).