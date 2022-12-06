Girls Take On Manual Labor Jobs Instead of Learning, Save the Children Reports

8am: Save the Children reports that girls are doing manual labor instead of learning in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. In a piece that appeared online on Monday (December 5th), Save the Children said that female students in Afghanistan have lost hope for the future after being banned from attending school since the Taliban regained control in August last year and have been transformed from students into child laborers against their will. Sacha Myers, a reporter for Save the Children, said it was painful to watch the hard-won rights of women and girls in Afghanistan being destroyed overnight. Click here to read more (external link).

