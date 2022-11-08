Ghazni’s Malistan Residents Demand ‘Retributive Justice’ From Taliban for Intentionally Murdering a Student

8am: Residents of Ghazni’s Malistan district raised this request on Tuesday (November 8th) after the district governor of the Taliban admitted that they killed Mohammad Zaman Wakili, a student of a madrassa, based on an allegedly false report. A number of residents of Malistan district and the family members of the victim, in a meeting with the local officials of the Taliban, have demanded the execution of the sentence of ‘retaliation in kind’ on the murderer. Click here to read more (external link).