Ariana: A number of families, who have fled their homes due to ongoing clashes in the Malistan district of Ghazni province and taken refuge in Kabul said that the Taliban have looted their properties and gunned down civilians in the district. According to them, the Taliban have killed at least 40 people – including civilians, women, and children – during the take over of the Malistan district. Click here to read more (external link).

