Ghani warns Taliban of facing same fate as Daesh

1TV: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday warned the Taliban they would face same fate as Daesh militant group, which he said, was obliterated in its eastern stronghold Nangarhar province. “Taliban should consider whether they could make this hero nation surrender through violence,” Ghani said at concluding ceremony of the First Women Peace and Security Conference in defense ministry. “You would only encourage people to deal with you the same you as they did with Daesh.” Click here to read more (external link).

Related