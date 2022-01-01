Ghani: Promises of Evacuation to Elite Soldiers Caused Collapse

Tolo News: Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani said that some professional military and intelligence officials as well as strong army units were given promises before the fall of Kabul that they would be evacuated, and their departure was one of the main reasons for the collapse of the Afghan military. Ghani posted on Facebook a written statement of his conversation with Gen Sir Nick Carter, the UK’s former Chief of the Defense Staff, from their talk on BBC on Thursday. Ghani blamed the US for interfering in Afghan affairs. Click here to read more (external link).