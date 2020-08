Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani in a decree on Saturday approved 48 members of the High Council for National Reconciliation, which is led by Abdullah Abdullah, thus taking a major step towards preparing for the imminent intra-Afghan talks. Ghani in his decree called on religious scholars, the parliament, the private sector, media and provincial councils to introduce their picks for membership of the council within a week. Click here to read more (external link).

