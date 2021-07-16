Ghani at Int’l Summit Blasts Pakistan for ‘Supporting’ Taliban

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani at an international summit in Uzbekistan on Friday criticized Pakistan for what he called support to the Taliban, calling on the neighboring country to use its influence and leverage for peace and cessation of hostilities in Afghanistan. “Intelligence estimates indicate the influx of over 10,000 jihadi fighters from Pakistan and other places in the last month, as well as, support from their affiliates and the transnational terrorist organizations,” President Ghani said at the summit named “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities.” Click here to read more (external link).

