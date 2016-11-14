Ghani Asks UN To Add Taliban Leader’s Name To Its Sanctions List

Tolo News: In a meeting with the UN Security Council’s sanction committee on Monday, President Ashraf Ghani asked the organization to add a number of terrorists – including Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada’s name – to its sanctions list. According to a press release issued by the Presidential Palace on Monday, Ghani stressed the Afghan government’s commitment to fighting terrorism and said: “We want the names of terrorists including the name of Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah added to the UN’s sanction list.” Click here to read more (external link).