Ghani approves inclusion of mother name on national IDs

Ariana: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in a decree has the inclusion of the mother’s name on the Afghan National Identity cards (Tazkiras). “Based on the Presidential decree, the mother’s name is officially included on the national identity cards (Tazkiras), along with other personal details,” said Sediq Sediqqi, Spokesman for the President on Thursday. Click here to read more (external link).
Is
that going to make lives better for the people
of
Afghanistan- first
of
all; they
need
peace and respect ‘
*