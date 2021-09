AND: This is a first-hand report from an asset on the ground in the Panjshir Valley in Afghanistan with whom AND Magazine is in contact.

Taliban forces in the Panjshir Valley are rounding up all males 12 and over and taking them away. The individuals being taken are not being questioned. There is no indication that any of these individuals will ever return. No camps have been built to hold them. Residents of the valley assume that they will all be killed as part of a “genocidal cleansing.”

