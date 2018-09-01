General Nicholson’s Afghan Legacy

VOA News | September 1, 2018: The longest-serving NATO commander in Afghanistan is stepping down Sunday. Before his confirmation in 2016, U.S. General John Nicholson told Congress the U.S. campaign in Afghanistan has “largely defined” his service. Nicholson has served about six years in the war-torn country since Sept. 11, 2001, and, as VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb reports, experts say only time will tell if his legacy set the Afghan government up for success or simply maintained a stalemate with the Taliban.
