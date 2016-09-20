Gen. Dostum’s convoy of guards ambushed by Taliban

Khaama Press: The convoy of security guards of the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum was ambushed by the Taliban militants in north of the country. According to local officials in Jawzjan province, the incident took place in the vicinity of Khwajah Dokoh district. Provincial police chief Gen. Khwajah Rahmatullah Turkistani said a brief clash took place between the two sides but no casualties were incurred to the security forces and guards of Dostum. Click here to read more (external link).

