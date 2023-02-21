Fresh $40 Million Cash Reaches Kabul: Afghanistan Central Bank

Khaama: Afghanistan Central Bank on Tuesday announced that a fresh $40 million cash package has reached Kabul, and deposited in a private bank. Afghanistan central bank also known as ‘Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) in a statement said on Tuesday that the Afghan Interim Regime[Taliban] appreciates the moves which lead to the inflow of cash to the country. The critics of the ruling regime say that the Taliban are the primary beneficiaries of the International Humanitarian Cash Aid Packages than ordinary people who struggle for survival. Previously, Ahmad Massoud, the Leader of the Afghanistan National Resistance Front (NRF) had said that the Taliban regime will collapse as soon as the $40 million weekly cash package is cut short. Click here to read more (external link).