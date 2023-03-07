Fresh $40 Million Cash Arrives Kabul, DAB to Auction $16 Million on Wednesday

Khaama: According to the central bank, this is the 60th aid package that has been dispatched to Afghanistan. Since the return of the Taliban to power in August 2021, the international community’s cash aid has reached nearly $2 billion. Compared to the Pakistani Rupee and Iranian Rial, Afghani has remained quite strong over the past year and a half. Many financial and economic experts relate the stable value of Afghani to the inflow of USD to Afghanistan under the umbrella of humanitarian cash aid. Click here to read more (external link).