Freedom Front Claims: Two Taliban Fighters Slain and Four Injured in Baghlan Province

8am: The Freedom Front claims that, as a result of an armed attack by its members on Taliban fighters in Baghlan province, two Taliban fighters have been killed, and four others have been injured. The media office of the Freedom Front stated that the attack took place on Sunday night, June 4, at around 9:00 PM in the vicinity of Pol-e Khomri, the center of Baghlan. The Freedom Front has not provided any information regarding its own casualties in this incident. Local sources in Pol-e Khomri have confirmed the occurrence of this clash. Click here to read more (external link).