Freed Hizb-e-Islami Prisoners “Fighting Alongside Taliban”

Tolo News: Members of Hizb-e-Islami, who were released from prisons, have joined the Taliban in Kandahar province and are causing security problems in the province, Kandahar Golice Chief Gen. Abdul Raziq said on Monday. In an interview with Sarkhat newspaper, Kandahar’s powerful police commander said the recent suicide attack, which left at least eleven children dead in Daman district in the province, was a plot by Wali Mohammad, a member of the Gulbuddin Hekmatyar-led Hizb-e-Islami party, who was released from jail by government. Click here to read more (external link).