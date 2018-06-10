Four People Injured in Explosion in Afghan Capital – Reports

MOSCOW, June 10 (Sputnik) – A blast of a bomb planted in a police vehicle left at least four people injured in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, the local Khaama Press news agency reported citing eyewitnesses and security sources.

The bomb went off in the vicinity of the Chardehi market, the agency added. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast took place amid the ongoing ceasefire between the Afghan government and the Taliban movement, timed to Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the month of Ramadan.

The truce was announced by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday and supported by Taliban on Saturday.