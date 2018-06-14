Four Afghan Soldiers Killed in Taliban Attack in Northern Afghanistan – Authorities

MOSCOW, June 14 (Sputnik) – Four Afghan servicemen were killed and three others were injured as a result of the Taliban attack on a checkpoint in the northern province of Sar-e Pol, a spokesman for the provincial governor said on Thursday.

“At about 11 p.m. [18:30 GMT], Taliban militants attacked an army checkpoint … not far from the provincial capital of Sar-e Pol, leaving four servicemen killed and three injured,” Zabiullah Amani said as quoted by 1TV channel.

According to Amani, the fight lasted for five hours and as a result of a counterattack by government forces seven militants were killed and nine wounded.

On June 7, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced a temporary unilateral ceasefire with the Taliban for the period between June 11 and June 19 to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. However, on the first day of the ceasefire, the Taliban carried out an attack in Afghanistan’s central Ghazni province.