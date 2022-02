Ariana: The former head of the UK’s armed forces, General Sir David Richards, has called on Western countries to formally recognise the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA). “I think the West is going to end up recognising the Taliban (IEA) government. If that’s the case, then we better get on with it sooner rather than later,” said Richards in a BBC Radio 4 broadcast. Click here to read more (external link).