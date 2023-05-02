Former Taliban Spokesperson Calls for Knife Attacks on Taliban Opponents Abroad

8am: Saied Khosti, the former spokesperson of the Taliban’s Interior Ministry, has threatened to kill opponents of this group both inside and outside of Afghanistan with knives. The former Interior Ministry spokesperson, who apparently does not hold an official position at present, made the threat in a tweet on Tuesday, May 2. Khosti wrote, “Kill the fugitives one by one with knives. If anyone preaches against the country, go and kill them. They are very ruthless and terrifying animals.” He added, “We have hundreds of volunteers in Europe and America. They just want unity and leadership.” Click here to read more (external link).

Related