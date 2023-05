8am: The former soldier, named Shamsullah, was killed today (Thursday, May 17th) around 7:00 AM in Hazarbagh village, Khaja Ghar district. The Taliban killed him in front of his family members. According to sources, Shamsullah was a former officer of the previous government’s national army and had engaged in personal activities after the Taliban took control of the country. Click here to read more (external link).

