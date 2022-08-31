Former Security Personnel’s Daughters and Women Turned to Taliban Slaves and War Booty, Say Social Media Users

8am: The viral video in which a girl claims that Saeed Khosti, the former spokesperson of the Taliban-occupied Ministry of Interior, raped her, has spiked public outcry. The footage in which Elaha Delawarzi, 24, claims that Saeed Khosti raped her, has sparked strong reactions among social media users. One of the users posted that the Taliban, based on the “extreme interpretation” of religious texts, consider the women and girls of the former republic regime as their war booty and slaves. Click here to read more (external link).

