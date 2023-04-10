Former Military Member Commits Suicide After Taliban Prison Release in Khost Province

8am: According to local sources in Khost, a former government military member named Mohammad Anwar committed suicide after being released from Taliban prison in the province. Sources say that Anwar, who was an employee of the National Directorat of Security in the previous government, ended his life by drinking poison in Matun, center of the Khost province, on Sunday, April 9. Information from sources suggests that Anwar’s limbs were broken due to Taliban torture during his imprisonment in Khost province. Click here to read more (external link).