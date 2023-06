8am: Former employees of the institution and relatives of Hamidullah Bahlol have written on their Facebook page that he was killed two days ago (Sunday, June 18) in Kabul. Bahlol had recently traveled to Germany during the evacuation process, and it is alleged that the Taliban forced him to return to the country by taking his son hostage. Hamidullah’s son has also confirmed the murder of his father. Click here to read more (external link).