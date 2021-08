1TV: “This man is an utter fraud: a shameless liar of no ability & a charlatan who has been among the Taliban’s most mindless, kneejerk boosters for decades,” Alexander said of Khan “A pariah like Putin, he deserves only severe sanctions & one day a docket in The Hague.” Pakistan has long been accused of supporting the Taliban, but Islamabad denies the allegations. Click here to read more (external link).