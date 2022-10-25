Former Afghan Vice-President Announces New Political Party

Khaama: Sarwar Danesh, a former vice president of Afghanistan, has announced the formation of the “Afghanistan Justice and Liberty” party. The newly formed political party sees “fighting the Taliban and building a federal republic in Afghanistan” as its two main goals. “We want an inclusive and federal government,” a member of this party reportedly said to Deutsche Welle. “If negotiations with the Taliban and other political movements fail, we will turn to armed conflict. Click here to read more (external link).