8am: A foreign terrorist in the ranks of the Taliban was killed by unknown individuals in Badakhshan. Speaking to Hasht-e Subh from Badakhshan on Thursday, January 5, sources identified this Taliban fighter, Abu Omar, a citizen of Tajikistan. Abu Omar was one of the skilled Taliban minelayers who played a prominent role in destroying the strongholds of former Afghanistan’s National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and their armored tanks in Badakhshan. Click here to read more (external link).