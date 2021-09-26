Forced Displacement of Gizab Residents in Central Afghanistan Continues

These #Hazara villagers say they have received letters from Taliban to leave the village within 3 days. They say they have documents from King Zahir Shah’s era proving their ownership of the lands but Taliban don’t give heed to their pleas. #Afghanisran pic.twitter.com/mLolLeNjEr — Saleem Javed (@mSaleemJaved) September 26, 2021

8am: Local sources say that the village of Kandir, where the residents were displaced a few days ago, has been occupied by the Kuchis (Pashtun Nomads). According to sources, Pashtuns and Taliban fighters, in collaboration with Zahir Khan of the Khalaj tribe, have now forced Hazaras in the Tagabdar village to flee or face the consequences, with a number of families fleeing their homes on Saturday. Click here to read more (external link).