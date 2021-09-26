formats

Forced Displacement of Gizab Residents in Central Afghanistan Continues

8am: Local sources say that the village of Kandir, where the residents were displaced a few days ago, has been occupied by the Kuchis (Pashtun Nomads). According to sources, Pashtuns and Taliban fighters, in collaboration with Zahir Khan of the Khalaj tribe, have now forced Hazaras in the Tagabdar village to flee or face the consequences, with a number of families fleeing their homes on Saturday. Click here to read more (external link).

