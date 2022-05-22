Forced Displacement in Versaj District, Taliban Starts Evicting the Residents of Takhar

8am: Sources in Versaj district of Takhar province have confirmed that the Taliban rebels had previously warned the local residents in Versaj of forced displacement. Based on that warning, the rebels have started harassing the people and forcefully expelling the residents from their houses and areas. Yesterday, the Taliban fighters evacuated the houses of Mohammad Alam and Rahimullah by force and violence and made them a military base, according to sources. Click here to read more (external link).