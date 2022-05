ANI: Flare-up of the Durand line disagreement has the potential to lead to a change of equations between Afghanistan and Pakistan. It is surprising that much before the Taliban-led regime in Kabul completes one year in office, Pakistan and its western neighbour Afghanistan are falling apart. That arbitrary line which Mortimer Durand drew in 1893 on a small piece of paper continues to bleed Afghanistan and hound the world. Click here to read more (external link).