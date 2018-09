Tolo News: Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, leader of Hizb-e-Islami, on Monday said during a meeting visit with Nangarhar residents that Taliban and Daesh are the same – and only their flags differ. “Talib and Daesh are the same, only their flags and names have changed. They were friends of one stronghold and they have shared aims and similar slogans. Only the white (Taliban) flag changed to (Daesh’s) black,” said Hekmatyar. Click here to read more (external link).

