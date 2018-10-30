Five Taliban members freed from US prison now in Qatar office

1TV: Five members of the Afghan Taliban who were freed from US Guantanamo prison as part of a deal to free US soldier Bowe Bergdahl have joined the group’s political office in Qatar, the group’s spokesman said Tuesday. They are Mohammed Fazl, the former Taliban army chief, Khairullah Khairkhwa, a former governor of Herat province, Abdul Haq Wasiq, former deputy intelligence minister, Mullah Norullah, a close aide to Mullah Omar and Mohammad Nabi, a former Taliban communication officer. Click here to read more (external link).