Five Police Officers Killed in Roadside Mine Blast in Eastern Afghanistan – Reports

MOSCOW, August 30 (Sputnik) – Five officers of the Afghan Border Police Force were killed in a roadside mine explosion in the country’s eastern province of Nangarhar on Thursday, Afghan media reported, citing local officials.

The incident took place at about 11:30 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), when a border police car hit the mine in Mohmand village in Achin district, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported.

Numerous militants’ attacks have taken place in the province in recent months, the news outlet stressed.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from unstable political, social and security situation due to simmering Taliban insurgency. The violence is exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups, including the Islamic State (banned in Russia).

