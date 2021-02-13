Five Police Officers Killed, 12 Wounded In Afghanistan Attacks, Officials Say

By Radio Free Afghanistan

February 13, 2021

At least five policemen have been killed and 12 wounded in two attacks in Afghanistan, officials said on February 13.

A Taliban suicide attacker detonated a car bomb near a security checkpoint in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province on February 13, wounding 12 policemen, the Interior Ministry said.

Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the attacker was identified and targeted before he could reach the checkpoint located in Kandahar’s Arghandab district.

Five policemen were killed in a separate overnight attack in the Chapa Dara district of the eastern province of Kunar, provincial council member Mohammad Sapai said.

The attacks came amid a sharp increase in violence across Afghanistan despite the ongoing efforts for peace between the Western-backed government in Kabul and the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry said that 30 Taliban militants were killed when a device exploded off during a bomb-making training session in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh Province — a report disputed by a Taliban spokesman.

According to the ministry, six of those killed in the explosion at a mosque in the Dawlat Abad district were foreign nationals.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the explosion but said that it had occurred in an empty room and caused no casualties.

Car bombs and roadside bombs are the Taliban’s weapons of choice.

Separately, Afghan officials reported that a gas tanker exploded on February 13 at a customs post in Afghanistan on the Iranian border.

Officials were assessing the damage caused by the massive fire, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

Iranian media quoted an Iranian customs spokesman in the northeastern province of Khorasan as saying the blast had occurred around noon at the Islam Qala border customs post in Afghanistan.

With reporting by dpa, AP, Reuters, AFP, and Tolonews.com

Copyright (c) 2021. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036