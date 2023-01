8am: Sources detailed that the five-story library building has an estimated 4,000 books, and belongs to the former Justice Minister, Fazel Ahmad Manawi. The Taliban had turned this library building into their military base in Rukha district. Although the cause of this fire is not determined yet, local sources accused the Taliban of setting fire to this library. The Taliban prevented locals from extinguishing the fire, sources added. Click here to read more (external link).

